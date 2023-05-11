Metro summer construction work begins with Orange Line stations

Metro is beginning its summer construction projects Friday with work to the Minnesota Avenue and Deanwood stations along the Orange Line.

The 10-day construction project will be used to complete structural work and waterproofing on the platform canopies.

During construction, the stations will remain open, but trains will single track between Stadium-Armory and Cheverly. Officials say they will add additional "Orange Line Plus" train service between Vienna and Downtown Largo during the morning and evening rush hours.

"We are continuously working to maintain our infrastructure and have prioritized major construction during the summer months when ridership tends to be lower," said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. "At the same time, we are striking a balance to run as much service as possible and provide travel alternatives through the summer so that your Metro continues to meet our customers' needs."

Here is a Complete Look at the Service Information:

Cheverly - Minnesota Ave: Roof Work (May 12-21, 2023)

Supplemental Weekend Express Shuttle Service (May 13-14, 20-21):

- Express shuttle bus service between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton will operate to supplement rail service and mitigate wait times.

- Shuttle buses will operate the same hours as the rail system.

- Buses will depart on a variable schedule, with wait times of approximately 10 minutes or less based on demand.

Rail Service - Single tracking between Stadium-Armory and Cheverly :

- Downtown core service area

- Customers will continue to find frequent service at stations served by multiple lines.

- Trains will arrive at stations every 2-9 minutes between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory during rush hours (6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.) every 2-11 minutes all other times.

- Weekday AM rush hour (6-9 a.m.)

- Eastbound to New Carrollton/Downtown Largo on the Orange Line and Orange+ trains operate every 12 minutes on average between Vienna and Stadium-Armory.

- Westbound to Vienna on the Orange Line and Orange + operate every 2 – 22 minutes apart between Stadium Armory and Vienna due to operational constraints.

- Orange Line trains every 24 minutes between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton.

- Orange Line+ trains every 24 minutes between Stadium-Armory and Downtown Largo.

- Weekday PM rush hour (3-6 p.m.)

- Westbound to Vienna on the Orange Line and Orange+ trains operate every 9-15 minutes between Stadium-Armory and Vienna due to operational constraints.

- Eastbound to New Carrollton/Downtown Largo on the Orange Line and Orange + trains operate every 6 – 18 minutes apart between Vienna and Stadium-Armory due to operational constraints.

- All other times of the day and weekends

- Orange Line trains every 20 minutes between Vienna and New Carrollton.

- Additional trains will operate between Vienna and downtown stations throughout the day to reduce wait times.

- Other Metrorail service information

- Trains will arrive every 4 minutes between L’Enfant Plaza and Mt Vernon Sq during rush hours (6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.) and every 5-6 minutes all other times.

- Between Stadium-Armory and Largo, served by the Blue, Silver and Orange+(rush hours only) lines, trains will arrive at stations during rush hours (6-9 a. m. and 3-6 p.m.) every 5-6 minutes, every 7-8 minutes all other times on average.

In addition to the 10-day single tracking on the Orange Line, Metro’s 2023 Major Construction summer projects include:

- June 3 – 25: Shutdown Vienna - Ballston-MU rail replacement and fiber-optic cable installation

- Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church, East Falls Church closed

- June 26 - July 16: Shutdown Vienna - West Falls Church rail replacement and fiber-optic cable installation

- Vienna and Dunn Loring closed

- July 22-23: Shutdown Greenbelt – Shutdown Georgia Ave-Petworth fiber-optic cable installation

- Fort Totten, West Hyattsville, Hyattsville Crossing, College Park-U of Md and Greenbelt closed

- July 24 - Sept. 4: Shutdown Greenbelt – Fort Totten fiber-optic cable installation

- West Hyattsville, Hyattsville Crossing, College Park-U of Md and Greenbelt closed

Project information, including service details, free shuttle bus information and other travel alternatives can be found at wmata.com/2023majorconstruction. Customers are encouraged to sign up for email updates to receive the latest project news and information.