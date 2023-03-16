Expand / Collapse search
Metro rider sexually assaulted on train near Downtown Largo station; Suspect in custody

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Metro rider was allegedly sexually assaulted on a train near the Downtown Largo station Thursday night. 

Metro Transit Police responded to the station around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report regarding the criminal behavior. WMATA told FOX 5 that a man is in custody at the station, and the investigation is ongoing. 

Metrorail service was unaffected by the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.


 


 