Metro rider sexually assaulted on train near Downtown Largo station; Suspect in custody

A Metro rider was allegedly sexually assaulted on a train near the Downtown Largo station Thursday night.

Metro Transit Police responded to the station around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report regarding the criminal behavior. WMATA told FOX 5 that a man is in custody at the station, and the investigation is ongoing.

Metrorail service was unaffected by the incident.

Related article

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.







