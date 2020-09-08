Metro reopens all stations following summer construction, COVID-19 closures

Metro's Dunn Loring and Vienna stations reopened Tuesday following summer construction to repair outdoor platforms along several Orange Line stops.

Over the last several weeks, many Metro stations that had been closed have reopened including the East Falls Church, West Falls Church and Arlington Cemetery stations.

The opening of Dunn Loring and Vienna marks the first time all Metrorail stations have been open since March 19 when closures due the coronavirus pandemic were put into place.

