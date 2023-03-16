Metro officer shoots man near Anacostia station after fight on DC bus

Two people are hospitalized after a fight on board a D.C. bus led to an officer-involved shooting outside the Anacostia Metro station.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers respond just before 4:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Howard Road in Southeast for a call from Metro Transit Police (MTPD) to assist with an officer-involved shooting.

At the scene, MPD officers learned that the incident started with a fight between two men who were on board a D.C. Circulator bus. Police say the men eventually got off the bus outside of the Anacostia station, where they continued fighting.

During the fight, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man. A nearby witness reported the incident to a nearby Metro Transit Police officer, who then responded to the scene of the fight.

According to police, the officer encountered the armed man, and began asking him to drop his knife. After the man did not comply, police say, the MTPD officer fired one shot hitting him.

That man, and the man who was stabbed were both taken to area hospitals. Police say they are currently in stable condition.

Police say the two men are in their early 20s, but did not release further identifying information about them.

Investigators have not released any details about the officer-involved in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

According to Metro, several bus lines, including the A2, A4, A6, A7, A8, 90, B2, P6, W2, W4, W5, W6, and W8, are currently experiencing delays in both directions.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.