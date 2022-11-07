Metro hosts silver ticket contest for first Silver Line extension ride

Want to be among the first passengers to travel on Metro's Silver Line extension train?

WMATA announced Monday that customers who share their happiest Metro moment on social media will have a chance to receive a silver ticket to join Metro General Manager Randy Clarke and other officials on a special preview train ride on opening day before passenger service begins.

Riders are encouraged to share their favorite memories by tagging @wmata on Twitter and Instagram, @metroforward on Facebook, and by using the hashtag #YourMetroMemory.

Customers can also email Metro at csvc@wmata.com with the subject line: Silver Ticket Metro Memory.

Silver Line extension, six new Metro stations set to open Nov. 15

Metro plans to select 50 customers plus a guest who will receive silver tickets to depart Wiehle-Reston East on Nov. 15 at 1:15 p.m. direct to Ashburn where the train will officially begin passenger service.

Submissions must be sent by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Customers will be notified by noon, on Monday, Nov.14.

Those who don't want to participate in the contest can still hop on the Silver Line train when service begins Nov. 15 at approximately 2 p.m. at the Ashburn Station.

Metro stated that the start of passenger service will commence following a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting at the Washington Dulles International Airport Station.

The first Silver Line passenger train for commuters will head eastbound from Ashburn to Downtown Largo departing at 1:54 p.m.

The first full-length westbound trip will depart Downtown Largo at 12:51 p.m. with customers, reaching Wiehle-Reston East at 2:02 p.m. and then continue to the six new stations: Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.

Trains will run every 15 minutes, and riders will be able to receive a commemorative pennant from Metro staff at each of the newest stations.

For additional information on riding the Silver Line go to wmata.com/silverline.