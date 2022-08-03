Metro hires new chief operating officer to oversee daily operations

Metro announced the hiring of their new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Brian Dwyer.

Dwyer will start August 8. Officials say Dwyer has three decades of public transit experience including work with the Atlanta, Boston and Toronto transit systems.

Officials say Dwyer will work managing and overseeing the daily operations of Metro and will report to Metro's new General Manager Randy Clarke.

Dwyer’s first priorities will be safely returning the 7000 series vehicles to service, ensuring safe bus alternatives during the upcoming Yellow Line construction, and opening the Silver Line extension.