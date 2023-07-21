Metro Green Line station construction closures start July 22

Several stations on Metro's Green Line will be closed for over a month beginning July 22 for planned construction projects.

Metro officials say crews will install fiber-optic cables to improve radio and signal capabilities for the transit system.

The Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md, Hyattsville Crossing, and West Hyattsville stations will remain closed until Tuesday, September 5. Free shuttles will be available during the station closures.

Officials say work crews will also utilize the shutdown for additional rail renewal and maintenance, track bed cleaning, vegetation removal, and traction power with cable replacements.

More information can be found online.