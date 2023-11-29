Metro gets festive with gingerbread wonderland themed buses and train

Metro is kicking off the holiday season with a pop-up shop and specially wrapped gingerbread train and buses.

Metro holiday train

Take a ride filled with holiday cheer on one of the four buses or train that will be transformed into the sweetest ride of the season. The gingerbread wonderland on wheels will be available starting in December. However, you may spot the gingerbread wonderland train which has entered service early.

The train and buses will be decorated with candy canes, lollipops, gumdrops, red bows, gingerbread men, and more gingerbread house essentials.

"Metro is an integral part of our community, and we take pride in being part of the holidays and special events," Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said. "We hope our gingerbread-themed train and buses bring a smile to everyone’s face as they travel around the region for shopping, visiting family and friends, and attending holiday events."

Use the Metro's live tracker to find a gingerbread wonderland themed bus or train near you. Two buses will be assigned on D.C. routes and one each on a Virginia and Maryland route.

This marks one year since Metro has rolled out wrapped trains and buses for special occasions like Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Earth Day, the Cherry Blossom Festival, Pride month, Fourth of July, Veterans Day, and more.