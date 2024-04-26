Metro approves $4.8B budget, hikes fares but avoids drastic cuts

Metro’s Board of Directors approved a $4.8 billion budget on Thursday to begin on July 1.

The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority faced a $750 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2025. The budget gap would have meant "catastrophic cuts to service,"

WMATA says they averted cuts due to "hundreds of millions of dollars" in additional funding from D.C., Maryland and Virginia, as well as $50 million in cost efficiencies. But fares will increase 12.5% for customers, in addition.

"We appreciate the collaboration of our regional partners on this board-approved budget that will keep our community moving," said Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. "This region is a great place to live, work, and play, and our recent ridership reflects the vital role Metro plays in getting people where they need to go. Thank you to our Metro employees for their fantastic work to bring back our region’s confidence and trust."

How much will Metro fares increase?

WMATA says fare hikes are "in line with inflation."

Bus fares and base rail fares will increase from $2 to $2.25

The maximum rail fare will increase from $6 to $6.75

Late-night and weekend fares will rise from a flat $2 to a variable charge between $2.25 and $2.50 based on distance

MetroAccess fares will be capped at $4.50, up from $4

Bicycle lockers will also cost 5 cents an hour, up to $1.00 a day.