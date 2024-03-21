Metallica gives FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes shoutout at DC honor for Elton John

A member of the heavy metal band Metallica gave FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes a shoutout Wednesday while on the red carpet as they joined other entertainers to honor the great songwriting duo of Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

John and Taupin were this year’s recipients of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The two were honored with a special tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall.

FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey spoke with Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo at the event, who shared his special connection to Tucker.

"Hey, Tucker, shoutout to you, much respect. And much respect to Grif - the best furniture maker on the planet!" Trujillo said.

Tucker explained that his stepfather, Grif, who passed away several years ago, was a woodworker and furniture maker. Grif and Trujillo were friends and the musician actually purchased several pieces of furniture from him over the years. Tucker said he met Trujillo through his stepfather and that the bassist signed a shirt for him and invited him to a Metallica concert.

Past Gershwin Prize winners Joni Mitchell, Garth Brooks, and Annie Lennox joined Metallica to perform a tribute concert in John and Taupin's honor on Wednesday.

The concert will premiere on PBS stations nationwide on April 8, 2024.