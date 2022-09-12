Messy roads, power outages and damage across the DC region due to severe storms

Severe storms continue to sweep through the D.C. region, causing damage and delays.

Tornado warnings have been dropped in Fairfax, Prince William, and Charles Counties, but strong storms remain in the region. FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Thomas said that the heavy rainfall is slowly pushing its way northward towards the beltway.

The worst of the weather for D.C., he said, is expected to arrive between 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The rainy conditions have created a mess on the roads. In Rockville, a high-voltage power line is down. Police have shut down northbound route 355 from Richmond Montgomery drive to Wooton Parkway.

Pepco said they are en route to assess the damage. It's unclear whether there are currently any outages in the area.

There are reports of a power outage in the Hyattsville area, impacting more than 5,000 buildings, but officials have not said if this is a potential cause.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.