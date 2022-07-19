Mental health facility set to open in Prince William County

Help is coming to Prince William County as a crisis receiving center is set to open in 2023 with the goal of offering on-the-spot services to address mental health.

The announcement comes during National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. The center will occupy the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge next to Potomac Mills Mall.

READ MORE: 988 mental crisis hotline launches July 16, but most call centers aren’t ready, survey finds

The crisis receiving center will be open to all and will accept walk-ins, especially those experiencing psychiatric breakdowns. It will offer counseling, intervention and medical services geared towards mental health.

It will also encompass a trauma treatment program.

The center is the brainchild of Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey who asked Prince William County staff to examine establishing the crisis receiving center.

READ MORE: Experts stress the need for mental health days

Bailey says there's a significant need for mental health support.

The center will cost between $7 and $10 million. FOX 5 is told police are on board and this will be additional support for law enforcement and health services in the county.