Mental health center employee pleads guilty to sexually abusing second patient

g a patient at the mental health center he worked at pled guilty to additional sexual abuse charges Thursday in a Montgomery County circuit court.

According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, on at least two separate occasions, Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah sexually abused two victims at Adventist Healthcare Behavioral Health in Rockville.

Court documents show the 46-year-old defendant was employed as a psychiatric technician at the mental health center since 2016 and was terminated on June 7, 2019.

The first incident — to which Okah plead guilty today — occurred in February 2018.

The victim was involuntarily committed for psychiatric care when Okah forced the patient into vaginal intercourse in her room.

The second incident, which was tried before a jury this week, happened in June 2018. In that case, Okah entered another patient's room and sexually abused her. Evidence of Okah's DNA was later found around the woman's mouth and breasts.

"This defendant abused his position of trust and authority over the victims, preying on them while they were in a vulnerable state. It took courage for the victims to come forward and that bravery will help to prevent further abuse," said State’s Attorney John McCarthy. "We look forward to a lengthy prison sentence in this matter."

Okah is facing a maximum of 60 years in prison for a combined six counts of sexual abuse charges.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October.