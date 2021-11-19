Expand / Collapse search

Men broke into Gaithersburg church, stole bronzed crucifix, police say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Gaithersburg, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two men broke into a Gaithersburg church and stole a bronze crucifix Wednesday, according to investigators. 

Detectives said surveillance photos show two alleged suspects forcing entry into St. Martin of Tours between the hours of 9:45 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Once inside, police say the suspects stole a 12-inch polished bronze crucifix.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-258-6400. 

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Gaithersburg Tip Line at 301-330-4471.