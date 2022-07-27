Mega Millions winners in Virginia can claim $10K prizes; Friday's jackpot grows to $1.02 billion

So close – but yet so far!

Nobody won Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot – but these tickets bought in Virginia came really close!

The Virginia Lottery said four tickets that each won $10,000 matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number.

Four of the first five numbers! Plus the Mega Ball!

They were bought at:

• Giant Food, 10346 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

• 7-Eleven, 13821 Heathcote Blvd. in Gainesville

• 7-Eleven, 2256 Red Tide Road, Virginia Beach

• Ashley's Market, 6445 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton

Since there were no winners the jackpot for Friday's drawing ballooned to $1.02 billion.

Friday's lottery will be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize drawing and comes after 29 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

Tuesday's numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15.

If there is a winner Friday, the annuity option will pay the $1.02 billion prize annually over 30 years. The cash option is an estimated $602.5 million.