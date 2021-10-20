'Possible' human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie at North Port preserve

The search for Brian Laundrie heated back up Wednesday after the fugitive’s parents arrived at the swampy North Port preserve where their attorney says "some articles belonging to Brian were found." FOX News now reports human remains may have also been found.

The Laundries claim their son went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Sept. 13, the day he was last seen. Law enforcement has spent weeks searching the swampy park and the neighboring 25,000-acre preserve, but there’s been no reported sign of Brian.

Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the disappearance and subsequent homicide of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. The FBI later issued a warrant for his arrest on charges related to his alleged unauthorized use of her bank card.

READ: Gabby Petito's cause of death ruled strangulation; body was outside up to 4 weeks, Wyoming coroner says

After days of intense searching, things at the preserve had quieted down and the park even reopened to the public. But officers closed it off again Wednesday while the Laundries were there.

FOX News reports that the couple left their North Port home just before 7:15 a.m. and arrived at the park, where two men in hiking gear – including at least one who later identified himself as a law enforcement officer – began trailing behind them. The Laundries and one of the men appeared to discuss a discovery before the parents left the park, which was then closed to media and the public.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park (FOX News photo)

Video obtained by FOX News Digital shows the Laundries and the law enforcement officer huddling and speaking as the officer appears to show the couple an unknown discovery. The officer appeared to tell the parents: "I think we might have found something."

The family’s attorney later issued a statement confirming something had been found.

A K-9 team at work in Myakkahatchee Creek.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian," Steven Bertolino wrote. "The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area."

A tent was set up at the site where items were found Wednesday.

"Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie," the FBI later tweeted. "An #FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene."

Since then, FOX 13 has confirmed that a team from the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched to the park, but they would not say specifically why. A team of K-9s, trained to locate human remains, was also requested.

Images obtained exclusively by Fox News show Chris and Roberta Laundrie in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park with at least one law enforcement officer on Wednesday.

According to FOX News, the Laundries discovered a white bag and a dark-colored object after traveling through a patch of brambles at the edge of the brush at a clearing. They could be seen putting the object into the bag and handing it over to a law enforcement officer.

A senior law enforcement source told Fox News' David Spunt "what appear to be human remains" were found at a site being searched by a cadaver dog within the park. The FBI is expected to provide an update regarding the investigation shortly.

Yellow tape rings a second area of interest in the park.

MORE COVERAGE: