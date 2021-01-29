MCPS: Quince Orchard teacher's social media posts from Capitol march under review

A Montgomery County teacher's social media posts from near the Capitol on January 6 are being reviewed by school officials after someone took screenshots of the educator's accounts.

It is not clear if Summer Paglianete committed any illegal acts or entered the Capitol grounds, but photos and videos that appeared to be posted to her Instagram account show her in D.C. at the events leading up to the riot. One video shows a group marching to the Capitol.

Another post disparaging George Floyd also appeared to be written by Paglianete. It does not appear to have been posted the same day.

Paglianete is a history teacher at Quince Orchard and at one time worked as a softball coach at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney.

Messages to her email account and voicemail were not returned.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for MCPS said, "The school is aware of the allegations and is looking into the matter. We cannot provide any additional information as this is a personnel matter."

A Change.org petition seeking to hold Paglianete accountable had more than 2200 signatures Friday morning.