MCPS joins national lawsuit against Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat

Add Montgomery County Public Schools to the growing list of school districts taking aim at social media companies.

The Frantz Law Group announced Wednesday that MCPS has joined a lawsuit against companies such as Meta, TikTok, and YouTube, among others.

The lawsuit alleges that the companies knowingly cause emotional harm to children through their platforms, contributing to a student mental health crisis.

MCPS is the largest school district in the state of Maryland. They're joining Prince George's County Public Schools and several other districts across the country that have cosigned the suit.