McDonald's outages reported at stores worldwide – here's what to know

McDonald's locations around the world were hit with system outages on Friday morning, leaving some locations closed while others were back up and running after the failures.

McDonald's in Japan posted on X, formerly Twitter, that "operations are temporarily out at many of our stores nationwide," calling it "a system failure" and apologizing for the inconvenience.

There was also a spike in reported problems with the McDonald's app, according to DownDetector.

A company spokesperson for its Denmark region ruled out the possibility of a cybersecurity incident.

People stand in front of a temporary closed McDonalds in Shimbashi district of Tokyo on March 15, 2024. (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

Media outlets reported that customers from Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and the U.K. have complained of issues with ordering, including a customer in Australia who posted a photo to X saying a kiosk was unavailable.

"All McDonald’s restaurants are connected to a global network and that is what’s messed up," Patrik Hjelte, owner of several McDonald’s restaurants in central Sweden, near the Norwegian border, told local newspaper Nya Wermlands Tidning. "Right now we are restarting all systems and we hope to be up and running again as usual soon."

Some McDonald’s restaurants were working as normal again on Friday after facing problems with people ordering and getting their food at locations in Bangkok, Milan and London.

"We are aware of a technology failure that has affected our restaurants. The issue has now been resolved and our restaurants are open," Fannie Pramming, communications manager for McDonald’s Denmark, said in a statement to The Associated Press.

"The issue is not related to a cybersecurity incident," Pramming said.

A worker at a Milan restaurant noted that the system was offline for a couple of hours and a technician walked them through getting it back up and running.

There are more than 36,000 McDonald’s restaurants in more than 100 countries. The company is headquartered in Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.