Mayor Bowser's Colonial Village home renovations spark scrutiny over $525K price tag

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s home is undergoing renovations, with a significant portion of the work appearing to focus on security upgrades, according to a Washington City Paper report.

Although details are limited, the writer, Alex Koma, noted that taxpayer money seems to be funding the project, which is managed by the city.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at the DC Emergency Operations Center in Washington, DC, on July 2, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The upgrades include security cameras, new doors and windows, and a new post for Metropolitan Police Department officers who guard the mayor's home. Additionally, the renovations involve a new retaining wall, a widened driveway, and roof improvements.

"These are security-focused upgrades, which makes sense given that D.C. does not have an official residence for the mayor," Koma said. "This is just her private residence, so these measures are likely aimed at ensuring her safety."

The home, purchased by Bowser in 2015 shortly after she became mayor, has been the subject of scrutiny due to the cost of the renovations, which are estimated at $525,000.

Featured article

The Department of General Services, typically responsible for government buildings and school renovations, is reportedly overseeing the project.

"It’s natural for them to be running this if indeed this is D.C. taxpayers’ money. But it’s hard to tell for sure," Koma added.

The concept of an official residence for the D.C. mayor has been debated in the past, with former Mayor Tony Williams nearly securing one about 20 years ago. However, the idea never materialized due to concerns over the optics of buying a mansion for the mayor.