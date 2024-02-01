Mayor Bowser spotlights DC's creatives at artsy Black History Month celebration downtown

Feb. 1 marks the first day of Black History Month, and in the District, the mayor kicked things off with a celebration downtown.

Thursday night's event "Welcome Black" was all about showcasing Black art – in its different forms – while also recognizing the impact the creative space has on the city's economy.

"There’s so much Black history here in D.C. to celebrate," said Rev. Thomas Bowen, director of the Mayor’s Office of African American Affairs.

This year, Mayor Muriel Bowser is shining a light on local creatives with the theme – African Americans and the arts.

"Life is sometimes black and white, and it’s the arts that fill in the color," she said. "When we see Washingtonians out there getting Oscar nominations, isn’t that a wonderful thing?"

From dance to go-go music, painting, and even film and theater, the mayor believes the District can be an oasis of wonderful expression – filled with generations of stories.

"Black history is American history," she said.

Over a hundred people filled the Carlyle Room, a Black-owned venue that hosts jazz, soul, and R&B performances year-round, for a night of admiration and laughs.

It was hosted by FOX 5’s very own Joe Clair.

"We have 57,000 jobs related to the arts," Bowser proclaimed. "They create much more in dollars to our bottom line, and they bring people downtown. So, we are going to be making investments."

As we get the month started, Reverend Thomas Bowen has a challenge for the community.

"Learn something different, be it black or white. But I do believe to get a better understanding and appreciation of the history of Washington D.C., you have to take the time to learn the history of its Black residents."

The Mayor’s Office on African American Affairs and the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment will host Black History Month events all month long to celebrate African Americans and the arts. Each week, they will be organized by different themes that honor and celebrate Black history and culture in D.C., including:

Black In Action (February 10-16): Week of events to honor and recognize hometown heroes from various industries.

Black Downtown (February 17-23): Series of events and activities raising awareness about the Black diaspora in Downtown D.C.

Black to the Future (February 24-29) Strategic events and activities designed to highlight advancements and accomplishments of Black individuals in technology and science.

