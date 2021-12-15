Matthew Cappucci witnesses Geminid meteor shower in person from Atacama Desert in Chile

Some stargazers may have been lucky enough to witness the Geminid meteor shower earlier this week!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The Geminids are considered to be one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers, which peaked Monday evening through dawn on Tuesday, according to NASA.

GEMINID METEOR SHOWER: SHOOTING STARS LIGHT UP NIGHT SKY DURING PEAK

FILE - A meteor streaks across the night sky in Bazhou, Xinjiang Province, China, in the early morning of Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo credit: Xue Bing / Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

For those who missed it, meteors can still be seen during its active period — which runs through Dec. 17.

Advertisement

Our own Matthew Cappucci visited the Atacama Desert of Chile to chase this natural phenomenon! He joined us with more what he saw!