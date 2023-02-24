Expand / Collapse search

Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale to offer Hot Wheels coaster, Barbie Beach House and more

By May Phan
Published 
A rendering of a proposed Mattel theme park in Glendale, Arizona.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - If you played with Barbies, Hot Wheels, or other iconic American toys as a child, then this new amusement park under development in Glendale might be for you.

Mattel Adventure Park is scheduled to open later this year and is set to feature:

  • A Thomas the Tank Engine ride
  • Two Hot Wheels roller coasters
  • The Barbie Beach House, featuring a Dream Closet Experience and a rooftop where visitors can have pink drinks
  • A mini-golf course featuring Mattel games like UNO and Pictionary

The first ever Mattel brand park is also appealing to fans of Master of the Universe fans by building a life-size Castle Grayskull. The castle will be a "state-of-the-art" laser tag arena, according to Mattel officials.

"Our unique indoor/outdoor design keeps your family cool and comfortable on even the hottest Arizona day with acres of air-conditioned space for your enjoyment, our stunningly themed party zones set the stage for the ultimate Barbie, Hot Wheels, or Thomas & Friends birthday party experience," reads the park's website.

The theme park will be part of VAI Resort, which advertises to be the largest resort the Arizona.

The entertainment destination was slated to open this year but has been pushed back to 2024.

