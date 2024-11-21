Matt Gaetz withdraws from consideration for attorney general

The Brief Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has withdrawn his name from consideration for attorney general in the Trump administration. Gaetz was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for alleged use of illicit drugs and having sex with a minor. He abruptly resigned from Congress after Trump announced his nomination, effectively ending the ethics probe.



Former Florida House Rep. Matt Gaetz has announced that he is withdrawing his name from consideration just a week after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him to be attorney general come 2025.

Gaetz made the announcement in a post on X, formerly Twitter, saying that his nomination was "unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition." The news came after

The Florida congressman was a controversial pick for to head the top law enforcement agency in the U.S. as he was being investigated by the House Ethics Committee for allegations that he had used illicit drugs and had sex with a 17-year-old girl when she was in high school.

Gaetz abruptly resigned from Congress last Wednesday after Trump announced Gaetz’s nomination for attorney general . His resignation effectively put an end to a years-long investigation by the House Ethics Committee that began in 2021.

"On April 9, 2021, the Committee announced it had initiated a review into allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct," the Committee wrote in a statement released on June 18, 2024. "In May 2023, the Committee reauthorized its investigation after DOJ withdrew its deferral request."

Committee members were expected to vote on Friday, Nov. 15 on whether to release their findings, according to multiple reports but it quickly became unclear if that could happen due to Gaetz's quick resignation, limiting the committee's jurisdiction to conduct the investigation.

Gaetz has consistently denied all wrongdoing.

John Clune, an attorney who represents an alleged victim of Gaetz, was with Democratic lawmakers in pushing for the release of the findings.

"Mr. Gaetz's likely nomination as Attorney General is a perverse development in a truly dark series of events," Clune said on X. "She was a high school student and there were witnesses."

But by Wednesday, Nov. 20, the House Ethics Committee still had not reached an agreement to release its report. Republicans voted Wednesday against the release but it was only a temporary reprieve and the House panel planned to meet again on Dec. 5 to reconsider.

Gaetz was visiting Senate offices on Capitol Hill this week to kick off the confirmation process to lead the Department of Justice. Much like his departure from the House, the announcement of his withdrawal from consideration has taken many in Washington by surprise.

Gaetz says he remains committed to "see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history," adding that he will "forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America."

The president-elect posted to Truth Social shortly after Gaetz's announcement saying he appreciates the congressman's efforts.

"I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!" Trump said.

Gaetz, 42, had just won reelection to represent Florida's 1st Congressional District in the Panhandle. Right now, many are questioning if he will return to the House in January as he technically resigned from 118th Congress and was re-elected to serve in the 119th Congress.

FOX News' Chad Pergram reports that while he can serve in the new Congress, Gaetz previously said that he did "not intend" to return to his seat.

Gaetz has represented Florida's 1st congressional district since 2017. He's been a staunch supporter of Trump and was a member of the highly conservative Freedom Caucus in the House.