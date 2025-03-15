Maryland woman sets apartment on fire and barricades herself in rental office: police

The Brief A Maryland woman is facing multiple charges after intentionally setting her apartment on fire, according to authorities. 45-year-old April Niesha Hough of Hagerstown has been charged with first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property over $1,500, and reckless endangerment.



A Maryland woman has been charged after setting her apartment on fire, according to officials.

45-year-old April Niesha Hough of Hagerstown, Maryland was arrested at the scene after investigators concluded that she was responsible for intentionally starting a fire inside her apartment, then temporarily barricading herself inside the Ridge rental office.

Halfway Volunteer Fire Company, Hagerstown Fire Department, and surrounding departments responded to The Ridge Apartments at 17920 Garden Lane for a reported apartment fire on March 14, around 4:00 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered smoke coming from the three-story apartment building. Tenants of the complex escaped after a fire alarm had been activated.

Deputy State Fire Marshals arrived minutes later and, after speaking with witnesses, were told Hough had barricaded herself inside the rental office after telling staff she had set a fire inside her apartment. They contacted Hough inside the rental office, where she told them she was performing a seance before the fire broke out.

Officials conducted an origin and cause investigation and concluded that the fire was intentionally set. They also learned that Hough removed several fire extinguishers throughout the building prior to the fire.

Hough was arrested at the scene without incident and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Hough was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property over $1,500, and reckless endangerment. Hough is currently being held without bond.