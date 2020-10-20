Maryland woman died days after her daughter ran her over with a wheelchair, attacked her, cops say

Anne Arundel County police say a 74-year-old woman died days after her 46-year-old daughter ran over her with a wheelchair and threw a clock at her head in a Linthicum Heights hotel room.

Police began investigating on May 19 around 3:47 p.m. when they responded to a reported assault.

They say a person had called 911 because they’d heard Kimberly Lynn Windsor and Carol Windsor fighting.

When they arrived at the hotel room in the 1100 block of Winterson Road, Carol Windsor told police that her daughter threw a clock at her, pulled her to the ground, kicked her, and ran over her with a wheelchair.

At the time, the 74-year-old woman told police that she was in pain, and was having trouble breathing. They also noted that she was bleeding from her right hand.

When police tried to arrest Kimberly Windsor, she attacked them and also emergency personnel on the scene.

After she was taken into custody, police charged her with three counts of second-degree assault.

Five days later, Carol Windsor died. The Chief Medical Examiner’s office determined that she died as a result of cardiovascular disease complicated by the injuries she suffered during the assault.

Police escalated the charges against Kimberly Windsor to second-degree murder, manslaughter and first-degree assault.

The woman has been incarcerated at a facility outside of the county since the incident, but will be extradited back to Anne Arundel County to be formally charged, police say.

