Maryland voters approve Question 3, expanding congressional redistricting power: AP

The Brief Maryland voters have passed Question 3, amending the state constitution to alter how congressional district boundaries are regulated, according to the Associated Press. The measure eliminates state constitutional requirements that congressional districts be compact and contiguous, granting the General Assembly greater latitude in future redistricting. Backed by Gov. Wes Moore, the amendment passed following a contentious campaign centered on national redistricting battles and debate over ballot wording.



Maryland voters have approved Question 3, passing a constitutional amendment that clears the way for state lawmakers to exercise broader authority over congressional redistricting, according to race projections by the Associated Press.

What Question 3 changes:

The passage of Question 3 amends Article III of the Maryland Constitution.

Under previous law, district maps drawn in Maryland were subject to constitutional requirements mandating that they be compact, contiguous and respectful of natural and political boundaries. Question 3 clarifies that those specific standards apply only to districts for the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates, providing that nothing in the state constitution sets applicable criteria for the boundaries of a congressional plan.

The amendment also authorizes the General Assembly to grant the Supreme Court of Maryland original jurisdiction to review any future state congressional districting plans.

The measure does not immediately enact a new map or ask voters to adopt specific boundary lines. Instead, it alters the legal framework governing how future congressional districts can be configured by lawmakers in Annapolis.

Big picture view:

The constitutional change carries major political implications for Maryland’s eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Opponents argued the change would give politicians more power to draw districts for their own political advantage. Protect Maryland Votes is among opponents who say Question 3 gives Democrats an unfair advantage.

The way the question was written also drew criticism. Some voters said the wording was confusing and unclear.

Supporters argued the amendment was necessary to respond to aggressive redistricting in Republican-led states nationwide. Gov. Wes Moore and Democratic leaders campaigned heavily under the banner of Fight Back Maryland, holding rallies and releasing an advertisement featuring former President Barack Obama urging voters to support the measure as a counterweight to federal and state-level efforts backed by President Donald Trump.