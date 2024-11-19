Maryland and Virginia in top 5 for best states for teachers

Maryland and Virginia were both listed in the top five best states for teachers, according to a study.

The survey assessed various metrics to determine the ranking, including average salary, income growth potential, average pension, and more. According to the report, Virginia is ranked as the third-best state for teachers and also has the highest income growth potential in the country. The average starting salary for teachers in Virginia is $45,141 and ranks 13th in the nation.

New York is ranked as the best state for teachers and Washington is the second-best. According to the analysis, New York is also the highest average annual salary for public school teachers after adjusting for the cost of living, at $82,571.

Related article

Washington, D.C. landed at 46 on the list with the second highest student-teacher ratio. The district fell at the tail end of the list, with Maine being listed as one of the worst states for teachers at 51.