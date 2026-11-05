2026 holiday travel expected to be most expensive in a decade: What to know before you book

The Brief Driven by soaring jet fuel prices, 2026 airfare is expected to be the most expensive in ten years. To avoid massive surcharges, steer clear of peak return days, especially Sunday, Nov 29 and Sunday, Dec 27. Protect against winter weather and record crowds by booking flights before 9 a.m., choosing non-stop routes, and building a 24-hour buffer day for immovable family events.



If you feel like your holiday travel budget isn't stretching as far as it used to, you aren't imagining things. Driven by months of soaring jet fuel costs linked to global conflicts, the 2026 holiday season is shaping up to be the most expensive in a decade.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect this November and December, along with some strategies to protect your wallet and your sanity, according to a report from Hopper.

2026 price tag: Thanksgiving vs. Christmas

By the numbers:

Prepare for significant sticker shock when booking flights this year, though hotel rates are seeing a slightly more mixed trend.

Thanksgiving

Airfare: Averaging $402 for a domestic round-trip ticket. That is a massive 31% jump (roughly $95 more) compared to last year. International flights are also seeing steep hikes, particularly to Europe, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Hotels: Domestic rates are holding steady at an average of $170 per night, unchanged from 2025.

Where everyone is going: New York, Miami, and Orlando are dominating domestic trips. Internationally, Tokyo, London, and Paris remain the top draws, while budget-conscious travelers are flocking to central Europe or chasing the sun in Florida and Hawaii.

Christmas

Airfare: Historically the more expensive holiday, Christmas flights are averaging $452 for a domestic round trip, marking a 23% increase over last year. International fares are climbing too, though long-haul flights to places like Asia and Africa remain relatively flat compared to 2025.

Hotels: Expect to pay about $197 per night domestically, an 18% increase from last year.

Where everyone is going: The usual domestic suspects (NYC, Miami, Orlando) are packed, while international travelers are heading to Tokyo, Bangkok, and Mexico City. Alternative destinations like Alaska and the Pacific Northwest are seeing massive surges in early bookings.

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Outsmart the surge

Dig deeper:

Now that November is here, the holiday travel rush is in full swing.



While baseline prices are high and the calendar is advancing quickly, you can still shave hundreds of dollars off your trip by playing the dates strategically.

Adjust your dates

The biggest mistake you can make is flying on the days everyone else wants to fly.

For Thanksgiving: Avoid returning on Sunday, November 29, with tickets that day averaging a staggering $604. Instead, fly home on the Monday or Tuesday after the holiday (saving you roughly $250), or opt for Black Friday ($420). To get there, fly out on Monday, November 23, or on Thanksgiving Day itself to secure the cheapest departing fares.

For Christmas: Steer clear of departing on the weekend right before the holiday (December 18–20), when tickets hover near $500. Aim to leave on the Monday or Tuesday prior. For your return, avoid Sunday, December 27, and aim for a mid-week flight. Plan to head home before January 2, when the final wave of holiday returns pushes prices well over $560.

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Act now

The cheapest time to book was before Halloween. With that window officially closed, prices will only inflate at an accelerated rate as availability dwindles. If you have not secured your flights and accommodations yet, book them today. The only exception? If you are traveling to a major metropolitan area and have maximum flexibility, you might catch a sudden hotel price drop 24 to 48 hours before the holiday as properties try to fill empty rooms.

Cash in your points

If you’ve been hoarding credit card points, airline miles, or hotel loyalty rewards, 2026 is the year to burn them. Check your credit card portals for bonus travel redemption rates to offset the decade-high cash prices.

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Minimize airport chaos

What you can do:

Winter weather and record crowds are a recipe for disruptions. While you can't control a blizzard, you can control how you book.

Book the 6 a.m. flight: It hurts to wake up that early, but flights leaving before 9 a.m. are half as likely to face delays as those departing later in the day.

Pay for non-stop: Layovers multiply your chances of getting stranded. If you can afford the premium, book a direct flight.

Build in a buffer: If you have an immovable family dinner, fly in a day early. A 24-hour buffer gives you time to pivot if your original flight gets axed.

Upgrade your flexibility: Look into "Cancel for Any Reason" add-ons or third-party disruption assistance when checking out. These services often allow you to rebook on any airline if your specific carrier leaves you stranded.

Divide and conquer: If your flight is delayed or canceled, don't just stand in the customer service line. Call the airline, check their app, and wait in line simultaneously.