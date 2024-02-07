Maryland, Virginia have some of the best school systems in the nation, study shows

Maryland has the fifth-best school system in the U.S., according to new research that looks at things like academic performance, pupil-to-teacher ratio and bullying.

The study from education resource site Teach Simple used data from the National Center for Education Statistics to rank the ten best states in the country when it comes to education.

Maryland ranked fifth, with a low rate of students expelled in public schools and a low rate of high school dropouts.

Virginia was the eighth-best school system, thanks to lower bullying rates than other states.

Massachusetts was the highest ranked state in the study, due to high math scores and a low bullying rate.

"The results of the study are undoubtedly reassuring for parents located in these top ten states, as they can have peace of mind knowing that their children are learning in an environment that will allow them to thrive, from strong pupil to teacher ratios to high ACT scores," said a representative from Teach Simple.