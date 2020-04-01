Maryland using emission inspection sites as drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations

Maryland is using vehicle emission inspection sites as drive-thru testing locations.

These new sites opened Wednesday and are run by the Maryland Health Department.

Officials say these sites are already designed for cars to easily drive-thru for vehicle inspections, so they were easily converted for COVID-19 testing sites.

The three locations that are open are in Glen Burnie, Waldorf and Bel Air.

An appointment is needed, and not everyone will be tested who arrives at these sites,

For more information on how you can get an appointment, head to coronavirus.maryland.gov.

