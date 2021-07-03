Judge blocks Hogan's early expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits

article

Enhanced unemployment benefits driven by the pandemic are here to stay, at least for now, in Maryland.

A Baltimore County Circuit Court judge on Saturday blocked Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's effort to end the enhanced benefits two months ahead of the September date set by Congress.

The enhanced benefits provide an extra $300 per week to unemployed people across the country. The enhanced benefits are set to expire in September.

But in Maryland, Gov. Hogan was acting on complaints from business leaders that the enhanced benefits were discouraging jobless Marylanders from seeking work. Hogan's order was set to take effect Saturday.

RELATED: Early end to unemployment benefits continues to cause ‘panic’ for unemployed Maryland workers

The judge ruled Saturday in favor of the plaintiffs who sued to block Gov. Hogan from ending the enhanced unemployment benefits early.

The judge granted the plaintiffs a temporary restraining order, blocking Hogan's decision by at least 10 days.

"In its global scope and in the anxiety that almost all people experience over the threat of disease, the impact of the pandemic has been universal, but the brief stories of these Plaintiffs reminds the Court that the impact of the pandemic has been cruelly uneven," Judge Lawrence P. Fletcher-Hill wrote in a memorandum on his ruling Saturday.

Maryland's unemployment rate was 6.1% in May, the latest period state data was available.

FOX 5 has reached out to Gov. Hogan's office and the Maryland Dept. of Labor for comment.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.