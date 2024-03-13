Maryland teen charged with rape, murder of 61-year-old woman

A 17-year-old has been charged with the rape and murder of a 61-year-old woman found dead in her home in Brunswick, Maryland in January.

Police say Juwaun Terry Stewart is facing first-degree murder, rape, assault, burglary, home invasion and felony theft charges following the death of Tammy Sue Coates. Stewart was already in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice for a separate offense since shortly after the investigation began.

Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Ninth Avenue in Brunswick for a report of a medical emergency. Coates’ daughter met police outside of the home where she told them that she had found her mother dead inside of the home.

Based on initial observations, police noted that the death appeared suspicious in nature and detectives responded to begin an investigation.

An autopsy was completed and showed multiple injuries, and Coates’ death was ruled a homicide. Investigators also believed a sexual assault had taken place based on evidence at the scene.

"Our detectives and officers worked tirelessly on this investigation over the last seven weeks," said BPD Chief Kevin Grunwell. "This investigation was a coordinated effort between the BPD, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), Frederick Police Department (FPD) and the Frederick County States Attorney’s Office under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN)."

"Through this collaborative effort, we were able to successfully arrest Stewart and charge him for this brutal murder," Grunwell continued.