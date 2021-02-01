Maryland sisters honored for giving back to their community by GoFundMe

Two sisters from Laurel, Maryland, are being honored for their work to give back to their own community and the world.

In January, Nanette and Krystal Amihere were awarded the title of GoFundMe’s Kid Heroes.

The two young women founded a nonprofit organization called CNK Health Services several years ago. Nanette says it stands for the girls’ and their mom’s initials, as well as "Caring for the Needy with Kindness."

An effort to collect supplies for the homeless and people in need within their hometown expanded when COVID-19 broke out.

The Charles Herbert Flowers High School students are now donating hundreds of masks and cards handmade by their peers to health care workers and nursing home facilities across Prince Georges County.

They were initially inspired by a trip their mom took to her home country of Ghana in 2018. She had always sent supplies home but that time they helped her collect a huge stockpile, including wheelchairs, walkers and medical gear.

The girls’ efforts are now spreading. When they posted on social media about their nonprofit and their latest project, "Let’s Make Masks," others began creating groups in their own communities from places like Texas to South Korea.

They continue to support food banks as well and are hosting a donation drive in Burtonsville on February 6.

The sisters say their mission is to keep finding ways to help people in need.

"We try, we try to do as much as we can," says Krystal.