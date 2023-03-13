Expand / Collapse search

Maryland seafood restaurant claps back at PETA in billboard feud before crab season

Published 
Updated 5:42PM
Food and Drink
FOX News
article

Jimmy's Famous Seafood launches two billboards in response to PETA's billboard encouraging people to "go vegan." (Jimmy'sFamousSeafood)

DUNDALK, Md. - Jimmy's Famous Seafood, a seafood restaurant in Maryland, hit back after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) launched a billboard near the restaurant in February that encouraged people to "go vegan." 

PETA's Lent-themed billboard read, "I never lent you my flesh, go vegan," according to a video posted to Jimmy's Famous Seafood's Twitter page. The billboard included a picture of a cross and a fish. 

Related

CRAB SEASON: How to make Maryland's favorite crab cakes
article

CRAB SEASON: How to make Maryland's favorite crab cakes

Crab season is upon us once again! Get your deep fryer ready for some Chesapeake blue crab.

The seafood restaurant, located in Dundalk, Maryland, posted a photo of two billboards on Thursday advertising their restaurant in response. One said, "they died to be enjoyed" and the other read, "it'd be a sin to waste them." 

Photo Credit: Jimmy's Famous Seafood

"SteaMEd crabs. Here to stay. Get famous," their billboard read, referencing PETA's, which said, "I’m ME, Not MEAT. See the individual. Go vegan."

Jimmy's Famous Seafood is also selling t-shirts that say, "People eating tasty animals." According to their Twitter account, the proceeds will go to Saving Grace Animal Rescue of Maryland.  

Read more via FOX News