Maryland school officials planning for possible fall closure: report

Maryland schools will be closed for at least a few more weeks with distance learning persisting through April.

But plans are already being made in case the coronavirus forces schools to remain closed in the fall.

Governor Larry Hogan shut down schools on March 6.

Officially schools are closed through April 24 – but there’s no definitive date.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Maryland State Superintendent Karen Salmon was speaking to a bipartisan group of lawmakers when she discussed the fact that schools are preparing for the next phase of online learning, should the shutdown persist into the 2020-2021 season.

The superintendent says it’s time now to prepare – and they’re gearing up for possibly going into the fall, the Sun reports.

Some experts say a second wave of coronavirus cases could strike again this fall.

