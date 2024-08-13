Expand / Collapse search

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer recovering after mild stroke

Published  August 13, 2024 6:03pm EDT
Maryland Politics
Associated Press
UNITED STATES - JULY 23: Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., leaves a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, the former House Democratic leader, is recovering after experiencing a mild stroke on Sunday, his office said.

Hoyer’s spokesperson Margaret Mulkerrin said in a statement that Hoyer, who is 85, experienced a "mild ischemic stroke" on Sunday night and sought medical help. Hoyer responded well to treatment and has not had any lasting symptoms from the stroke, according to Mulkerrin. He is planning to go back to his normal schedule next week.

Hoyer, who has represented a Maryland district since 1981, held the No. 2 spot in House Democratic leadership for over a decade before stepping down in 2022 to make way for a new generation of leaders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report