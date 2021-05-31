Maryland reaches major vaccination milestone

Maryland reached an important goal on Memorial Day as the state hit the 70% mark for adults who’ve received at least one shot.

And while Maryland may be leading the way, the District and Virginia aren’t far behind at 67%.

The scene at National Harbor stood in stark contrast to the same scene last year – going from uncertainty and fear at the height of the pandemic, to hope and optimism as the vaccination campaign proceeds apace.

The vaccine is creating a sense of safety among people – a sense that was missing today last year.

"I took the vaccine so I feel like I have a better chance of traveling and more comfortable being around people and being in open spaces," said Lamia Smith, who was visiting National Harbor on Monday.

From the beaches to here at National Harbor that couldn't be more clear.

At the Harbor there were lines outside stores and people packed on sidewalks.

Some were masked - others were not.

People told FOX 5 that there's a lot that they missed last summer that they're looking forward to these next few months.

"Looking forward to just being around people and you never know how much you miss something until it's gone. You know what I mean and so man I really so much appreciate being around people physically now" said Arthur Stewart – another visitor at National Harbor.

Along with Maryland, 11 other states say they’ve hit the 70% mark.