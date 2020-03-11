Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration moving to appointments only amid coronavirus outbreak

article

Need to get something done at the MVA? You're going to have to make an appointment online first.

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is immediately moving toward an all appointment system for all transactions due to the coronavirus outbreak, WJZ-TV reports. Its goal is to reduce foot traffic and eliminate walk-ins in an effort to keep crowds to a minimum.

Currently, Maryland has nine positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

The Maryland Department of Health is no longer reporting the pending number of tests as testing capacity has expanded to include commercial laboratories.

