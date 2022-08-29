Maryland middle schoolers find rare pearl inside freshwater clam

article

A group of middle schoolers encountered a serendipitous surprise at Winters Run in Hartford County over the weekend.

The sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors when they found a pearl in a freshwater Corbicula clam, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Although it is non-native, the Corbicula has the capacity to produce pearls, and the Maryland DNR says it's quite a rare find.

This is yet another extraordinary discovery in our area as a Pennsylvania man enjoying a meal with his family at Salt Air Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, DE came across a purple pearl earlier this month.

The purple pearl could run anywhere from $600-$1,600 based on the size and shape.