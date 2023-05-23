Maryland man stopped from carrying loaded gun onto flight at Dulles Airport

Authorities stopped a Maryland man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a flight at Dulles Airport Monday.

Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the weapon in the man's carry-on bag as it passed through an x-ray machine.

The 9mm handgun was loaded with four bullets.

Officials say the man from Adamstown in Frederick County was cited on a weapons charge and had the handgun confiscated. Penalties can reach up to $15,000.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with firearms posted on its website.