Maryland man shoots, kills ex-girlfriend in Annadale

A man has been arrested and charged following a domestic-related fatal shooting in Annandale.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Woodburn Road shortly before 4:45 p.m. for a shooting. According to officials, the victim called police to report her ex-boyfriend was blocking her vehicle with his vehicle and preventing her from being able to leave. She told the dispatcher the man was wanted, and she had an active protective order against him.

While officers were responding to the incident, 30-year-old Tylen Jenning of Maryland shot the victim from his vehicle. Jennings fled in his vehicle before police arrival.

Officers arrived at the above location and discovered 30-year-old Anesha Isaacs of Maryland, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Officers identified the vehicle Jennings fled in and provided a lookout. The vehicle was shortly spotted heading towards Maryland. Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department quickly set up to anticipate Jennings’s path and safely took him into custody in Maryland. A firearm was recovered inside his vehicle.

Jennings is charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, and protective order violation. He is being held without bond as he awaits extradition back to Fairfax County.