Maryland man sentenced to 75 years for 'heinous' sexual abuse of a child

A Maryland man will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually abusing a minor, according to the State’s Attorney’s office.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced Sunday that Randy Dindlebeck, 28, of Mechanicsville, was sentenced to 75 years in prison with 24 years of active incarceration for felony sex abuse of a minor and related offenses.

In May of 2023, , St. Mary’s County jury convicted Dindleback following a three-day trial for a series of sexual abuses against the same child between July and September 2021.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim’s mother requested Dindlebeck be sentenced to the maximum penalty of 75 years.

State prosecutors supported and echoed her request for the maximum sentence due to Dindlebeck’s "violation and exploitation of his position of trust and the heinous nature of the offenses committed."

Dindlebeck was sentenced for each of the following charges:

Count 1, Sex Abuse of a Minor: 25 years, with 15 years to serve;

Count 2, Sex Offense Third Degree: 10 years, with 3 years to serve;

Count 3, Sex Offense Third Degree: 10 years, with 3 years to serve;

Count 4, Sex Offense Third Degree: 10 years, with 3 years to serve;

Count 5, Sex Offense Third Degree: 10 years, suspended; and

Count 6, Sex Offense Third Degree: 10 years, suspended.

Each sentence was ordered to run consecutively for a total sentence of 75 years in prison with 24 years of active incarceration. Additionally, Dindlebeck will be placed on the sex offender registry for life.