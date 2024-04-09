Maryland man pleads guilty to stealing $32K of Gucci handbags, duffle bags, backpacks and sunglasses

A Maryland man pleaded guilty to driving to the Boston area and stealing $32,000 in high-end merchandise.

Officials say Nathaniel Owens, 33, along with Linworth Hayes Crawford III and Ronald Patterson, Jr. traveled from the D.C. area to the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets in Massachusetts in September 2021. The trio allegedly smashed a Gucci store's front door and stole $32,000 in high-end merchandise including handbags, duffle bags, backpacks and sunglasses.

Owens was seen on mall security videos inside the mall visiting the Nike Store.

During a stop on their way back to D.C., they were caught on a surveillance camera allegedly taking a Gucci bag out of the car to examine it.

The next day, Patterson allegedly posted on his Instagram account that he had Gucci bags available for sale.

Owens pleaded guilty on April 4 to one count of conspiracy to transport stolen goods in interstate commerce and one count of interstate transportation of stolen goods.

Crawford pleaded guilty on February 3. Patterson has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.