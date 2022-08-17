Maryland man offers classes to help children navigate active shooter situations

A TikTok video is going viral! It shows a mom in Oklahoma teaching her 5-year-old son what to do if an active shooter came into his school. The video has been watched more than a million times and has tens of thousands of comments.

Are parents in the Washington, DC area doing the same?

A Bowie, Maryland man is seeing an influx of interest in classes he teaches that help children and families navigate a possible active shooter scare.

In the viral TikTok video you see a mother telling her son what to do at school should a shooter intrude. The child’s book bag has a built-in bulletproof component – and she walks him through four different scenarios.

In all cases the child grabs his bulletproof backpack for protection.

These active shooting scenarios at schools across the country prompted Former military and federal law enforcement member Telly Jackson to create Fortitude Tactical Group.

Jackson teaches families and children how to protect themselves.

He saw the Walton family’s video on TikTok.

"I think it’s absolutely amazing and needed," said Jackson in an interview with Fox 5’s Tisha Lewis.

Jackson says, "Yes," to bulletproof backpacks but says there are other options.

Most importantly talking to your children about two main strategies to stay safe — escape if you can, if not, hide and stay silent.

Jackson’s next virtual course is August 23rd.