Maryland man offers classes to help children navigate active shooter situations

D.C. Schools
Teaching children how to navigate active shooter situations

A viral TikTok video shows a mother in Oklahoma testing her child on what to do during an active shooter situation, prompting questions about what parents in the DMV are doing to help teach their kids about active shooting incidents. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis reports.

A TikTok video is going viral! It shows a mom in Oklahoma teaching her 5-year-old son what to do if an active shooter came into his school. The video has been watched more than a million times and has tens of thousands of comments.

Are parents in the Washington, DC area doing the same?

A Bowie, Maryland man is seeing an influx of interest in classes he teaches that help children and families navigate a possible active shooter scare.

In the viral TikTok video you see a mother telling her son what to do at school should a shooter intrude.  The child’s book bag has a built-in bulletproof component – and she walks him through four different scenarios.

In all cases the child grabs his bulletproof backpack for protection.

These active shooting scenarios at schools across the country prompted Former military and federal law enforcement member Telly Jackson to create Fortitude Tactical Group.

Jackson teaches families and children how to protect themselves.

He saw the Walton family’s video on TikTok.

"I think it’s absolutely amazing and needed," said Jackson in an interview with  Fox 5’s Tisha Lewis.

Jackson says, "Yes," to bulletproof backpacks but says there are other options.

Anxiety around possibility of mass shootings

A shattered light fixture created chaos at Tysons Corner Mall Sunday as people ran scared thinking it was an active shooter. Was the false alarm part of a broader issue? FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow has the story.

Most importantly talking to your children about two main strategies to stay safe — escape if you can, if not, hide and stay silent.

Jackson’s next virtual course is August 23rd.