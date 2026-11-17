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The Brief A Maryland man got three months of home detention after retaliating against agents investigating a social media threat against the president. The defendant posted the threat in a Facebook comment and tagged several government organizations. He retaliated against Secret Service officers who met with his mother during the investigation.



A Maryland man was sentenced to three months of house arrest for retaliating against federal officers who were investigating threatening comments posted about President Donald Trump, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Maryland.

What we know:

Donald Franklin Swope, 53, pleaded guilty to retaliating against federal officers and was also ordered to serve three years of probation after his release from home detention, court officials said.

On July 14, Swope posted a comment about beheading the president on Facebook, according to court evidence. He tagged 20 people and organizations, including the accounts for the Department of Homeland Security, Department of War, FBI, Donald Trump and President Donald Trump.

U.S. Secret Service officers tried to contact Swope regarding the comment, but were only able to speak to his mother.

After agents met with his mother, Swope posted multiple threats to Secret Service agents related to their meeting with his mother and their investigation.

According to court documents, Swope continued to post threats on Facebook between Aug. 5 and Aug. 21, including calling out one of the agents by name.