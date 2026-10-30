Emergency hearing set over Trump arch proposal; judge weighs East Potomac Golf Links dispute

The Brief A court will hold an emergency hearing Friday on plans for a triumphal arch. Arlington County filed a separate lawsuit this month alleging bypassed required environmental reviews. The judge scheduled a hearing Friday involving reconstruction plans at East Potomac Golf Links.



A court will hold an emergency hearing Friday on plans for a 250-foot triumphal arch proposed by President Donald Trump, as the administration states construction could begin next week despite pending legal challenges.

Veterans and an architectural historian have asked a judge to halt the project, stating that initial construction would cause irreparable harm to the landscape.

President Donald Trump meets with members Cabinet members and others about the proposed "Victory Arch" in the Oval Office, Tuesday, October 7, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

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The lawsuit argues the project requires congressional approval and would block views connecting Arlington National Cemetery to the Lincoln Memorial, which were established to signify post-Civil War reunification. Trump stated several weeks ago that the structure would also serve as a military facility.

The judge ordered the federal government to provide 48 hours of advance notice before beginning preparatory work.

The administration stated it plans to break ground as early as next Friday, following a scheduled vote by the National Capital Planning Commission on Thursday.

Arlington County filed a separate lawsuit this month, alleging the administration bypassed required environmental reviews.

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A similar case is happening in a separate courtroom involving reconstruction plans at East Potomac Golf Links where a judge issued a preliminary injunction against tree removal or permanent alterations during the lawsuit.

The administration stated it will close the golf course and Hains Point on Nov. 15. The judge scheduled a hearing for 10 a.m. Friday to determine whether the executive branch is complying with court orders.

The administration argued in both proceedings that the projects require no additional approvals and will benefit residents and visitors.

The hearing regarding the arch is scheduled for 2 p.m.