Maryland man found with suspected fentanyl pills, ammunition round, scale, and marijuana: police

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with multiple drug and firearm charges.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Rasheed Quiovers, of Clarksburg.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

According to police, officials were in the area of Highland Hall Dr. and conducted a traffic stop on an off-white Toyota on Thursday, April 4. Officers recognized the passenger as Quiovers and confirmed that he had two open warrants in Montgomery County. Quiovers was taken into custody without incident.

Police say during a search of Quiovers, officers located suspected Molly pills, 44 M30 suspected fentanyl pills, a live ammunition round, a digital scale and three Alprazolam pills.

Police believe Quiovers was also in possession of a backpack that contained a loaded .45 caliber Glock 21 handgun with an extended 30-round magazine and a full-auto switch installed, approximately 1,025 M30 suspected fentanyl pills, marijuana, packaging materials, a digital CDS scale and a large amount of cash.

He is currently being held without bond.