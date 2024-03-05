Maryland man charged with shooting DCHA officer in Navy Yard

A Maryland man has been charged with shooting a District Housing Authority Police officer in Navy Yard on February 29.

Victor Scott Terrill, 40, of Landover, Maryland, appeared in court Tuesday for federal firearms offenses and a felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

On the morning of February 29, two DCHA officers were dispatched to the Carroll Apartments, a senior living building, in the 400 block of M Street.

One officer encountered Terrill, who was asked to leave the area. According to court documents, Terrill pulled out a handgun and shot one DCHA officer in the abdomen before fleeing the scene.

Two officers chased Terrill while calling for backup, officials say. The uninjured officer says he saw two additional gunshots, which appeared to be exchanged between Terrill and the injured DCHA officer.

The DCHA officer who was shot was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with serious wounds, according to officials.

Authorities say Terrill fled to a nearby building about a block away and was barricaded inside a parking area for several hours until members of MPD's Emergency Response Team found him on the roof of that building. Terrill, and a female, were taken into custody.

Terrill's alleged accomplice has been identified as 37-year-old Teyona Tolson.

Officials say surveillance cameras captured Terrill placing a handgun into a trashcan in the building’s parking garage. Investigators found a Smith & Wesson 40 Caliber handgun in the trashcan.

Prosecutors have asked for Terrill to be detained pending trial. A hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 8, where the court will determine whether to release Terrill or detain him.