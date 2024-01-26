Maryland man arrested on child porn charges

article

Adam T. Rubin, 51, of Columbia, Maryland was arrested Thursday on eight counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

Rubin was arrested after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence of possession of child pornography.

In September 2023, the task force was investigating Rubin for potentially possessing child pornography.

On Thursday, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit, the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at Rubin's home. He was arrested at the scene.

His electronic devices revealed multiple images of child sexual abuse materials.

The investigation is ongoing.